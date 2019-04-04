 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Assange may be expelled from Ecuadorean embassy within ‘hours to days’, govt source tells WikiLeaks

Published time: 4 Apr, 2019 22:10 Edited time: 5 Apr, 2019 02:07
©  Reuters / Peter Nicholls
The Ecuadorean embassy in London is set to expel Julian Assange within “hours to days”, using the corruption scandal leaks as a pretext, WikiLeaks claimed, citing a high-level source in the South American country.

The government of Lenín Moreno, which has long been annoyed by Assange’s prolonged stay at its embassy in the UK, will use the so-called INA Papers leak as the pretext to oust the whistleblower from the safety of the diplomatic mission, WikiLeaks said. It added that the Ecuadorean government has already worked out Assange’s expulsion with UK authorities, which will result in the journalist’s arrest.

The corruption scandal which WikiLeaks referred to, it's alleged that Moreno benefitted from an offshore account in Panama – allegations which the president strongly denies. On Tuesday the Ecuadorean leader once again attacked Assange and WikiLeaks, accusing them of hacking his phone and of intercepting “photos of my bedroom, what I eat, and how my wife and daughters and friends dance.”

Also on rt.com Bashing of Assange is linked to reportage on Ecuador president’s corruption scandal – WikiLeaks

Moreno also accused the WikiLeaks founder of “repeatedly violating” the terms of his asylum ever since he took refuge in Ecuador's London embassy in 2012 to avoid being extradited to Sweden for questioning as part of a sexual assault investigation. While the case has since been closed, London still wants to arrest the 47-year-old for skipping his bail years ago. Assange fears he will immediately be extradited to the United States to face charges over WikiLeaks' activities.

“US whistleblower Chelsea Manning, who the US government re-jailed a month ago to coerce her into a secret interrogation, as part of government efforts to prosecute @WikiLeaks, was moved out of solitary after filing appeals case,” WikiLeaks reminded followers in a Tweet.

