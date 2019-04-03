Pakistan claims it killed 7 Indian troops in Kashmir cross-border exchange

Military tensions seem to have mounted again in contested Kashmir after Pakistan claimed its forces “befittingly” returned fire from India’s side of the border, killing seven Indian troops and injuring 19 others on Tuesday.

The Pakistani Army’s response “has caused heavy damage on the Indian side,” according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing. The exchange of fire “has damaged many Indian posts, [and] killed seven Indian soldiers, while 19 [were] injured.”

New Delhi did not comment on the statement. The Indian Defense Ministry said, however, that a border guard officer and two civilians, including a five-year-old girl, were killed on Monday in a Kashmir skirmish. At least 18 others, including four personnel, were also wounded, it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ISPR claimed that Indian forces had targeted Pakistani positions near the border town of Rakhchakri in Kashmir, killing three of their soldiers, and injuring one in action.

