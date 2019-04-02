3 troops killed, 1 injured as Indian forces open ‘unprovoked fire’ in Kashmir – Pakistani Army

“Unprovoked fire” coming from India’s side of the division line in Kashmir killed three Pakistani troops and injured one, the army has said, adding their forces have “responded effectively,” inflicting casualties to Indian forces.

Indian forces targeted Pakistani positions near the border town of Rakhchakri in Kashmir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army’s media wing, said. Pakistani troops returned fire but three of their soldiers were killed, and one was injured in action.

There is no information on when exactly the said encounter happened.

The news comes just a day after the Indian Army and police engaged a local militant group in the Pulwama district of Kashmir. At least four suspected militants were killed and four Indian troops were injured.

Both incidents took place following several weeks of relative calm along Kashmir’s Line of Control. Earlier, tensions flared between the nuclear-armed rivals after a suicide attack killed 40 Indian troops in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir.

India blamed the attack on Islamist insurgents based in Pakistani territory. It retaliated within days, launching airstrikes on what it described as militant targets inside Pakistan.

