Algeria's President Bouteflika resigns after weeks of protests

Published time: 2 Apr, 2019 18:52 Edited time: 2 Apr, 2019 19:00
FILE PHOTO: Algeria's President, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in May 2017. ©  Reuters / Zohra Bensemra
Algeria’s long-serving President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has resigned. Bouteflika’s resignation was originally slated to occur before the end of April, and comes after years of declining health.

Under the Algerian constitution, Abdelkader Bensaleh, chairman of the upper house of parliament, will take over as interim president until fresh elections are held.

After two decades in power, Bouteflika had recently come under pressure to resign since he announced in February he would seek a fifth term in office. Bouteflika dropped his re-election bid in March, after weeks of protests, and said he would step down instead.

Popular anger at Bouteflika’s rule has been compounded by concerns over the aging leader’s health. The 82-year-old Algerian president has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013, and the opposition argued he was unfit to run the country.

Algeria’s army chief Lt Gen Ahmed Gaed Salah called for Bouteflika’s resignation last week, citing a constitutional provision that allows for a snap election should the president’s health prevent him from properly executing his duties.

