NASA captures Northern Lights swirling above Canada in incredible PHOTO
Special “day-night band” detectors on the Suomi NPP satellite picked up the aurora as it danced in the moonlight on March 28.
Space weather forecaster Mike Cook said the fantastic light show was caused by “minor coronal holes” that provided just enough activity to spark the aurora at high latitudes.
“It didn’t take much to spark some aurora at high latitudes as we are near the Spring Equinox, which, because of Earth’s tilt, aligns us for better geomagnetic activity,” Cook explained. The history books show that March is the most geomagnetically active month in the year.
