NASA captures Northern Lights swirling above Canada in incredible PHOTO

NASA has published a unique angle of one of the most stunning sights in nature. One of its Earth-studying satellites snapped a stunning photo from above the Northern Lights as they swirled over Canada’s Hudson Bay.

Special “day-night band” detectors on the Suomi NPP satellite picked up the aurora as it danced in the moonlight on March 28.

Space weather forecaster Mike Cook said the fantastic light show was caused by “minor coronal holes” that provided just enough activity to spark the aurora at high latitudes.

“It didn’t take much to spark some aurora at high latitudes as we are near the Spring Equinox, which, because of Earth’s tilt, aligns us for better geomagnetic activity,” Cook explained. The history books show that March is the most geomagnetically active month in the year.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!