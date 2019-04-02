 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

NASA captures Northern Lights swirling above Canada in incredible PHOTO

Published time: 2 Apr, 2019 17:05 Edited time: 2 Apr, 2019 17:06
Get short URL
NASA captures Northern Lights swirling above Canada in incredible PHOTO
NASA Earth Observatory image using VIIRS day-night band data from the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership. © Joshua Stevens / NASA
NASA has published a unique angle of one of the most stunning sights in nature. One of its Earth-studying satellites snapped a stunning photo from above the Northern Lights as they swirled over Canada’s Hudson Bay.

Special “day-night band” detectors on the Suomi NPP satellite picked up the aurora as it danced in the moonlight on March 28.

Space weather forecaster Mike Cook said the fantastic light show was caused by “minor coronal holes” that provided just enough activity to spark the aurora at high latitudes.

© NASA

“It didn’t take much to spark some aurora at high latitudes as we are near the Spring Equinox, which, because of Earth’s tilt, aligns us for better geomagnetic activity,” Cook explained. The history books show that March is the most geomagnetically active month in the year.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies