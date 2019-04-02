Bo-vine intervention: Sardinian helicopter rescue team saves stranded cow (VIDEO)

Sardinian firefighters used a helicopter to winch a cow trapped at the bottom of a rocky cliff in a dramatic rescue operation.

The bungling bovine had been grazing on the cliffside above the Coscia di Donna beach in the north west of Sardinia, presumably taking in the spectacular views, when it slid and fell down the rocks, miraculously surviving.

The udderly ridiculous rescue operation was filmed by the fire and rescue services to commemorate the a-moo-zing and rare event. The cow was placed in a harness and airlifted to safety where it was immediately taken to a vet for a checkup.

Italy's fire and rescue services, the Vigili del Fuoco, have previous experience with cattle emergencies, having rescued a fallen cow on a mountain in Verona in 2017.

