 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Bo-vine intervention: Sardinian helicopter rescue team saves stranded cow (VIDEO)

Published time: 2 Apr, 2019 12:24 Edited time: 2 Apr, 2019 12:30
Get short URL
Bo-vine intervention: Sardinian helicopter rescue team saves stranded cow (VIDEO)
© Vigili del Fuoco
Sardinian firefighters used a helicopter to winch a cow trapped at the bottom of a rocky cliff in a dramatic rescue operation.

The bungling bovine had been grazing on the cliffside above the Coscia di Donna beach in the north west of Sardinia, presumably taking in the spectacular views, when it slid and fell down the rocks, miraculously surviving.

The udderly ridiculous rescue operation was filmed by the fire and rescue services to commemorate the a-moo-zing and rare event. The cow was placed in a harness and airlifted to safety where it was immediately taken to a vet for a checkup.

READ MORE: Rats running rampant in Rome as city suffers rodent population explosion

Italy's fire and rescue services, the Vigili del Fuoco, have previous experience with cattle emergencies, having rescued a fallen cow on a mountain in Verona in 2017.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies