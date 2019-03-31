Trump’s America lost mediator’s role in Arab-Israeli conflict – Palestinian Authority’s Abbas

The pro-Israeli bias of Washington under President Donald Trump has become so glaringly obvious that the Palestinian Authority will not accept the US as a mediator in the conflict with the Jewish state, Mahmoud Abbas said.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas criticized the Trump administration in a speech before leaders of the Arab League, who gathered in Tunisia on Sunday for the organization’s annual summit. Abbas accused Washington of enabling “crimes committed by Israel” against Palestinians and international law over the past several years. America’s missteps include moving the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and rejecting calls to talk about illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian lands, he said.

The continued bias, according to Abbas, means that the Palestinians will likely reject the deal which the Trump administration is preparing to resolve the decades-long Middle East conflict.

We will not accept any deal that does not account for the results of previous peace talks and resolutions of the UN Security Council, including the demand to stop Israeli occupation and create a sovereign Palestinian state with a capital in Jerusalem.

The terms of the promised “deal of the century” remain obscure, while the date it is to be made public has been pushed back several times. The current expectation is that the proposed agreement will be unveiled in early April.

The Arab League summit provided the opportunity for member states to briefly overcome regional rivalries and unite to condemn the US move to recognize Israel’s annexation of Syria’s Golan Heights. The strategically located territory which was discovered to be rich in oil a few years ago has been under Israeli occupation since the 1967 war. No nation except Israel, and now the US, considers it part of Israel.

