Washington ascribes its own plans for Venezuela to Moscow – Russia comments on US threats

The US is projecting its own plans against Venezuela on Moscow, surmising about “military contingents” and “operations,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that Russian specialists have clear and open goals in the country.

“It looks like Washington is judging by itself, trying to ascribe its own plans it has against this country to Moscow. Yet again, they arrogantly announce they have ‘all option on the table,’” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Saturday. She added that Russian specialists in Venezuela are not “military contingent” which Moscow made clear from the very beginning.

The US’ unsubstantiated alarm over an imaginary Russian “military contingent” deployed to Venezuela is an example of the utmost hypocrisy, given its own activities in South America.

“It would be nice to know, what the numerous American military instructors are doing in Venezuela’s neighbor – Columbia?” Zakharova wondered. “And why is the White House eagerly calling its other neighbor – Brazil – to NATO, in violation of the charter and very name of the North Atlantic treaty?”

