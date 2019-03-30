Hundreds strip naked for ‘women empowerment’ photoshoot in Spain (PHOTO, VIDEO)

More than 1,300 male and female volunteers stripped naked to take part in a mass photoshoot in Valencia, Spain, by famous nude photographer Spencer Tunick.

The group gathered in the center of the Spanish city on Saturday and stripped to their birthday suit in the name of art and female empowerment. The New York-based photographer, who is renowned for his work with naked bodies, said the shoot was in aid of Valencia’s IntraMurs cultural festival.

Participants were pictured in various positions that placed the men on the ground and the women standing over them, intended to represent the latter group as the “wiser of the two sexes.”

“With these works there was an abstract narrative throughout – women empowerment and sort of a new beginning,” explained Tunick. “Not so much equalizing the men and the women but actually the women rising above the men as the wiser of the two sexes.”

The photographer has created more than 90 nude art installations in cultural hubs around the world including the Sydney Opera House, the Place des Arts in Montreal, Mexico City, and the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna.

