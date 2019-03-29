Pakistan claims no terror camps or detainee connections to Pulwama attack

Pakistan has found no Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps at any of the 22 "pin locations" shared by India – or any connections between 54 detainees and the February suicide car-bomb attack in Pulwama, attributed to the Pakistani group.

The Pakistani foreign office shared its preliminary findings with India on Thursday, offering to allow visits to the 22 alleged terror camp locations, should New Delhi wish for independent confirmation of their findings.

The sites and suspects were probed in Pakistan's investigation of a six-part dossier provided by India late last month concerning the activities of terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. Only two of the file's parts directly concern the Pulwama attack, and Islamabad has stated it is focusing on those two parts.

The Pakistani foreign office is also looking into the "confessional" video of Adil Dar, the JeM member who took responsibility for the suicide car-bomb attack, which killed 44 members of India's Central Reserve Police Force, as well as the contact numbers of people who shared messages supportive of the attack and a list of people believed to be members of a banned group.

"Pakistan remains committed to taking this process to its logical conclusion," the foreign office said. Tensions remain high between the two countries following the bombing, culminating in the shoot-down of an Indian plane and capture of its pilot, who was ultimately returned unharmed. Continued arms buildup along the border, as well as the possibility of an all-out war between India and Pakistan, has the entire region on edge – if not the planet, given both nations' nuclear arsenals.

