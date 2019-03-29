Mexican president to Trump: Don't look at us, migrants are not our problem

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants US President Donald Trump to stop blaming Mexico for the US' illegal immigrant problem, pointing out that fewer Mexicans than ever are crossing the border illegally.

"Migration flows of Mexicans to the United States are very low," Lopez Obrador said during a news conference. "The Mexican is no longer seeking work in the United States. The majority are inhabitants of our fellow Central American countries."

Mexico is doing NOTHING to help stop the flow of illegal immigrants to our Country. They are all talk and no action. Likewise, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have taken our money for years, and do Nothing. The Dems don’t care, such BAD laws. May close the Southern Border! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

The Mexican leader was responding to a typically testy Trump tweet in which the US president threatened to close the border, denouncing Mexico for "doing NOTHING to help stop the flow of illegal immigrants to our Country."

"This is a problem of the United States, or it's a problem of the Central American countries," Lopez Obrador said, adding that he very much wanted to work with Trump to stem the northward flow of humans, and that he would focus on "addressing the root causes" of illegal immigration. But "it's not up to us Mexicans" to stop inhabitants of Central America from leaving home.

Another migrant caravan, consisting of approximately 1,200 people, began moving north this weekend through southern Mexico. US migrant detention centers are already overcrowded, and 100,000 more are expected before the end of March, according to Border Control Commissioner Kevin McAleenan.

