Spain launches disobedience probe into Catalan leader over pro-independence symbols

Prosecutors in north-eastern Spain have launched an investigation into Catalan leader, Quim Torra, for his apparent failure to remove pro-independence symbols from government buildings in the region.

If found guilty, Torra could be removed from office for up to two years, for failing to adhere to a request by Spain’s electoral committee to remove the symbols, which it deemed political propaganda, ahead of elections on April 28.

Yellow ribbons have been hung from apartments, benches and other spaces across Catalonia in solidarity with twelve political and civic leaders currently on trial for sedition after a failed independence drive in 2017.

The Catalan government had also joined in hanging yellow ribbons from government buildings, as well as flying the estelada, the flag of Catalan independence. A banner written in both Catalan and English was also hung from the government’s headquarters in Barcelona bearing the demand: “Free political prisoners and exiles.”

