3 Russian servicemen died in Syria in February, militants responsible for attack destroyed – MoD

Published time: 25 Mar, 2019 19:01 Edited time: 25 Mar, 2019 19:17
FILE PHOTO: Russian troops distribute bread to the Syrian population. © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
Three Russian troops were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Syria in late February, the Defense Ministry has said. A gang of 30 militants responsible for the attack has since been identified and eliminated.

The Russian servicemen were returning to base in a car after a humanitarian aid delivery in the Deir ez-Zor Province when they were ambushed by a group of gunmen. “After the battle that broke out, the troops were missing in action,” the ministry said.

