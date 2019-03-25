3 Russian servicemen died in Syria in February, militants responsible for attack destroyed – MoD
Published time: 25 Mar, 2019 19:01 Edited time: 25 Mar, 2019 19:17
Three Russian troops were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Syria in late February, the Defense Ministry has said. A gang of 30 militants responsible for the attack has since been identified and eliminated.
The Russian servicemen were returning to base in a car after a humanitarian aid delivery in the Deir ez-Zor Province when they were ambushed by a group of gunmen. “After the battle that broke out, the troops were missing in action,” the ministry said.
