Staff accused of gang-raping sedated woman in Indian hospital

Five people have been arrested after a patient, a woman under sedation, was allegedly gang-raped by a group of staff members while in intensive care at a hospital in India.

The woman had presented at the hospital in Meerut, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, because she was suffering from a breathing problem.

After being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit the victim’s husband alleged that she was given an injection and sedated, before being raped by three male staff members, according to the New Indian Express.

A police officer said that the hospital’s CCTV cameras were switched off at the time of the alleged attack, the ANI news agency reports.

Senior police officer Harimohan Singh told ANI: “The woman was admitted to the hospital with a breathing problem. She has alleged that she was gang-raped by hospital staffers on Sunday.”

Four men and a woman have been arrested and are being questioned by investigators.

Last year the alleged rape of a teenager by a politician in Uttar Pradesh was one in a series of high profile sexual crimes against women that sparked a wave of enormous protests across India.

