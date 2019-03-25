Israel starts striking Hamas targets throughout Gaza in response to rocket attack
Published time: 25 Mar, 2019 15:49 Edited time: 25 Mar, 2019 15:58
The Israeli military has begun striking the Gaza strip, hours after a Palestinian rocket hit a house near Tel Aviv.

Palestinian militant group Hamas is accused of firing a rocket into Israel from Gaza early on Monday. The rocket hit a family home in Moshav Mishmeret, near the capital of Tel Aviv, injuring seven people. The Israel Defense Forces responded by immediately calling up “thousands” of reserves and mobilizing two armor and infantry brigades.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

