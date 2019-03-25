Israel starts striking Hamas targets throughout Gaza in response to rocket attack

The Israeli military has begun striking the Gaza strip, hours after a Palestinian rocket hit a house near Tel Aviv.

Palestinian militant group Hamas is accused of firing a rocket into Israel from Gaza early on Monday. The rocket hit a family home in Moshav Mishmeret, near the capital of Tel Aviv, injuring seven people. The Israel Defense Forces responded by immediately calling up “thousands” of reserves and mobilizing two armor and infantry brigades.

We have just started striking Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 25, 2019

