Koran-burning protest meets hardline Islamist rally in Denmark – Twitter roasts both

Published time: 25 Mar, 2019 14:06 Edited time: 25 Mar, 2019 14:07
Hizb-ut Tahrir Scandinavia supporters attend the Friday prayers at Christiansborg Palace Square in Copenhagen, Denmark, March 22, 2019 © Ritzau Scanpix / Liselotte Sabroe via REUTERS
A Danish anti-Islam political party has sparked heated reaction online after it burned copies of the Koran on the sidelines of a prayer rally hosted by a controversial Islamist group that has been banned in several countries.

Members from Stram Kurs (Strict Course) staged their counter-demonstration at Christiansborg Palace Square in Copenhagen on Friday, as members from Hizb-ut Tahrir Scandinavia gathered to pray for the Muslim victims of the recent Christchurch mosque massacres.

Footage of the counter-protest shows Stram Kurs leader Rasmus Paludan and other supporters of the fringe party gathered on the edge of the square, while the Islamist rally can be heard in the background.

A man then proceeds to light the book in a small grill, while some warm their hands as it goes up in flames. The party has previously called such actions “Bacon a la Koran.”

The stunt has prompted a firestorm of criticism since the footage was shared by the party on social media over the weekend, with one commentator calling it “a useless provocation.”

“These guys are the poster children for Incels R’ Us,” another Twitter user wrote following an exchange with Stram Kurs, referring to the online subculture that has been criticized in the past for links to right-wing extremists.

However, others called both Stram Kurs and Hizb-ut Tahrir “extremist anti-democratic associations” and lamented how both groups have received “press coverage for 5 days” from Danish media.

Founded in 1953, Hizb-ut Tahrir is an Islamist organization that promotes the re-establishment of the Caliphate under Sharia law. It’s been banned in the vast majority of Arab countries as well as Russia, Germany, and China for its extremist views.

Stram Kurs is an anti-Islam party that wants the religion banned and an end to non-Western immigration. Despite having no elected representatives, it has regularly made headlines with its Koran burnings, made possible since the revoking of a 334-year-old blasphemy law the same year Stram Kurs was founded in 2017.

