Moment of stabbing attack on Canadian priest during mass caught on camera (VIDEO)

A man assaulted and injured a Montreal priest as he was conducting the morning mass at St. Joseph Oratory. The moment of the stabbing attack in Canada’s biggest church was caught on video.

The footage, which some viewers may find disturbing, shows Father Claude Grou conducting the ceremony when a man dressed in black clothing and a white baseball cap rapidly approaches him. The man chases the 77-year-old director of the oratory from behind the pulpit, knocking down one of the candles on his way. He then appears to strike the priest twice, knocking him down.

WARNING. Viewer discretion advised.

Father Grou rises immediately while two people confront the attacker, who makes no attempt to flee the scene. Churchgoers are heard screaming in the background as the altercation takes place.

The priest was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries of the upper body. The assailant, 26, was restrained and arrested by the police when they arrived. He is expected to appear before a criminal court later on Saturday.

There were around 60 people at the church when the incident happened. The Friday mass was livestreamed.

