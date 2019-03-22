ICYMI: Does mosque massacre livestream show we need online censorship to save us from ourselves?

Perhaps one of the most shocking elements of the livestreaming of a mosque massacre by a racist lunatic in New Zealand was just how many people went online to watch it.

Facebook took down the video of the killing spree millions of times, and YouTube says it was removing one copy every second. It’s clear that when some people are given complete freedom online they tend to let their baser instincts run free. But is that any justification for censorship?

ICYMI asks whether there is anyone who can be trusted to impose restrictions on the internet and save us from ourselves.

