HomeWorld News

Paris summons Israeli diplomat over ‘intrusion’ of Israeli forces at French institute

Published time: 22 Mar, 2019 12:54 Edited time: 22 Mar, 2019 13:18
Get short URL
Paris summons Israeli diplomat over ‘intrusion’ of Israeli forces at French institute
File photo of the French Foreign Ministry building © Wikipedia
The French Foreign Ministry has summoned the Israeli chargé d’affaires in Paris to account for the “intrusion” of Israeli security forces on the French Institute in Jerusalem on Thursday.

In comments to the press on Friday, the ministry said: “Such acts represent a serious and unacceptable attack on the functioning of our cultural network in Jerusalem.”

Israeli security forces entered the French cultural center in east Jerusalem to shut down an event authorities claimed involved a women’s group supported by the Palestinian Authority, which is banned from operating in Israeli territory.

Event participants denied the allegation, the Times of Israel reports, and say it was being held to celebrate Mother’s Day and featured crafts made by local women. Israeli police and the French consul did not respond to media queries about the incident.

“France intends to maintain and develop its dense and long-standing relations with Palestinian civil society,” the French Ministry added in its statement.

Also on rt.com France shuts down ‘anti-Semitic’ groups after pledge to fight worst surge ‘since World War II’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies