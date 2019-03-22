WATCH Su-35S fighter jet shoot flares in TRAINING SORTIE over Syria

Footage of a training exercise conducted by Russian military pilots over Syria was released by a defense TV channel. Onboard cameras captured evasive maneuvers and the moment a Su-35S fighter jet fired flares during the drill.

The video, published by Zvezda TV, the television channel of the Russian Defense Ministry, shows Russian pilots practicing with advanced Sukhoi war machines, which are deployed to Khmeimim Air Base near Latakia, Syria. The aircraft are seen flying over Syrian land and coastal waters.

The Su-35S is the latest version of the supermaneuverable multirole air superiority warplane, which made its maiden flight a decade ago and went into service in late 2013. The model first joined the Russian forces in Syria in 2016, providing cover for other jets during bombing missions and patrols.

The model is also used by China, which received 24 Su-25S fighters last year.

