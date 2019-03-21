HomeWorld News

Mistake sees Christchurch suspect charged with murder of woman who turned out to be alive

Published time: 21 Mar, 2019 18:38
A policeman walks next to a makeshift memorial outside of the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 21, 2019. ©  Reuters / Edgar Su
The list of victims of the Christchurch massacre has become shorter, after it was found that one of the women on it is alive. The error will have no impact on the court process, police stressed.

The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, is merely described as “connected” to the Friday attack on the mosques.

“We have been to see her today [on Thursday] and apologized. The name was supposed to represent many victims and someone was just trying to do the right thing,” local media quoted Detective Superintendent Chris Page as saying. “We made a mistake and we will own it.”

The unfortunate error, however, won't affect the prosecution process, New Zealand police officials have assured.

“It was an administrative error, it will have no impact whatsoever on the court process, I understand it's been rectified. Let's bring this guy to justice,” Police Minister Stuart Nash told RNZ. 

The charge sheet will be amended on April 5, when the suspect is set to face the court again. Aside from that, he will be slapped with a “bundle” of additional charges.

The worst shooting in the country's history occurred on March 15, when the suspect, identified as a 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant, stormed two mosques in the city of Christchurch. The perpetrator live-streamed the carnage on Facebook and released a lengthy manifesto online, explaining his extremist views.

