More than 70 killed after ferry sinks near Mosul in Iraq (DISTRESSING VIDEOS)
The ferry was reportedly overloaded when it sank near Mosul. Around a dozen people have been rescued so far and over 20 people are missing, but the death toll continues to rise.
Photos and footage from the scene of the disaster show dozens of people in the water surrounding the stricken ferry, with scores of horrified onlookers watching from the shores.
Warning: Contains distressing imagery
Death toll in Iraq ferry accident rises to 45, a security source tells Sputnik. The second reason of the capsize is the high water level of Tigris river pic.twitter.com/V7E7kYgNPU— Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) March 21, 2019
#الموصل لم يكتب لها الفرح 😔💔— يوسف القزاني 🎙️#البخاري (@yoo_qz) March 21, 2019
غرق العشرات من الاطفال و النساء بنهر دجلة..
إثر انقلاب عبارة بالنهر..#نينوىpic.twitter.com/C7LEbZqqv5
10s of people drowned when a ferry sank few minutes ago in Tigris river, Mosul.#Mosul2019pic.twitter.com/6zjaYMBvji— Mosul Eye عين الموصل (@MosulEye) March 21, 2019
At least 40 reported dead as ferry carrying them capsizes near #Mosul, #Iraqpic.twitter.com/ywndWHzMHW— Owais Shah (@owaistshah) March 21, 2019