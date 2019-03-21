More than 70 killed after ferry sinks near Mosul in Iraq (DISTRESSING VIDEOS)

At least 71 people have died after a ferry sank in the Tigris river in Iraq on Thursday. The majority of the victims were women and children who were unable to swim, according to local officials.

The ferry was reportedly overloaded when it sank near Mosul. Around a dozen people have been rescued so far and over 20 people are missing, but the death toll continues to rise.

Photos and footage from the scene of the disaster show dozens of people in the water surrounding the stricken ferry, with scores of horrified onlookers watching from the shores.

Warning: Contains distressing imagery