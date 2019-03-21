Clashes erupt in Indian-controlled Kashmir after grenade injures three security troops
The incident happened on Thursday morning in the town of Sopore in the western part of the Indian-administrated section of the disputed region. “Militants” fired from an under-barrel grenade launcher at a group of security personnel, the police said.
The grenade injured three people, including an officer from the police station in Dangiwacha, a small town in the same Baramulla district.
“Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search has been launched to nab the attackers,” a police official said.Also on rt.com Indian Air Force seeks ‘fresh replenishments’ of missiles to counter Pakistan’s F-16s – report
Following the attack clashes reportedly erupted between Indian police and people from the Muslim-majority community. The protesters pelted the police with stones as the security troops deployed tear gas to disperse them.
The incident happened days after the controversial death of a man in Indian police custody in the nearby Pulwama district. Rizwan Asad Pandit, a private-school teacher, had been arrested as part of a “terror case investigation,” His death sparked outrage and rioting on Tuesday, to which police responded with tear gas.
