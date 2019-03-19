US hits Venezuela with new sanctions on state-run mining company

The US has imposed new sanctions on Venezuela’s state-run mining company Minerven and Adrian Antonio Perdomo Mata, who heads the company, according to a statement posted by the US Treasury Department.

The sanctions are part of Washington's ongoing efforts to squeeze the government of President Nicolas Maduro, who the White House has claimed is an "illegitimate" leader.

Also on rt.com Hands off Venezuela! Protesters rally against regime change outside White House

US President Donald Trump declared support for right-wing opposition leader Juan Guaido as "interim president" in mid-January, prompting many US allies to immediately follow suit.

The US has been steadily tightening sanctions and economic pressure on Maduro's government and openly calling for regime change.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.