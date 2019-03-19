HomeWorld News

Knife attacker injures 4 staff at Norwegian school

Published time: 19 Mar, 2019 09:37 Edited time: 19 Mar, 2019 09:42
Get short URL
Knife attacker injures 4 staff at Norwegian school
File photo. © Wikipedia
An attacker armed with a knife has injured a teacher and three other staff at a school in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

The victims were all employees of Brynseng School and they were rushed to hospital with minor injuries. The attacker has been apprehended by police and the motive was not immediately clear.

More as it happens

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies