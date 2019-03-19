Knife attacker injures 4 staff at Norwegian school

An attacker armed with a knife has injured a teacher and three other staff at a school in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

The victims were all employees of Brynseng School and they were rushed to hospital with minor injuries. The attacker has been apprehended by police and the motive was not immediately clear.

#Oslo Vi er på Brynseng skole, i forbindelse med en vold og trusselsituasjon. Vi har kontroll på gjerningsperson. Mindre personskade, ambulanse behandler de involverte. — OPS Politiet Oslo (@oslopolitiops) March 19, 2019

More as it happens