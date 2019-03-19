Israel’s right-wing justice minister samples ‘fascism’ perfume in bizarre campaign ad (VIDEO)

It’s an ad we’ve all seen a million times. A saucy seductress sprays herself gently with an overpriced perfume. Except now the femme fatale is Israel’s justice minister, and the perfume is called “fascism.” Is this real life?

Accused by political opponents of embracing right-wing extremism, Ayelet Shaked was clearly going for satire when she released a campaign ad in which she mimics a chichi model who samples a bottle of “fascism” perfume – but the joke hasn’t translated well. Her right-wing views, coupled with the fact that many who watched the video on social media are not Israeli and don’t speak Hebrew, have led some to wonder if Israel’s justice minister has lost her marbles.

This is one of the most bizzare election ad you have ever seen: Israel's Minister of Justice (!!) Ayelet Shaked plays a model, sprays herself with "Fascism" perfume and says: "Smells like democracy to me". Viktor Orban on steroids pic.twitter.com/s8Y4Oziw75 — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) March 18, 2019

As Shaked saunters about in the faux perfume ad, she whispers in Hebrew “judicial reform,” “separation of powers” and “restraining the Supreme Court” – issues which she has made central to her campaign.

After spraying herself with the scent of “fascism,” Shaked tells the camera: “To me, it smells like democracy.”

International outrage over the ad has compelled Israeli journalists to try to explain its context to English speakers.

“It’s a really tone deaf ad, but most of the descriptions I’m seeing in English are pretending it’s a defense of fascism when it’s not. She’s clearly saying she’s accused of fascism but that the policies listed in the ad (which most would-be translators skip) are democratic,” Lahav Harkov, senior contributing editor at the Jerusalem Post, tweeted.

It’s a really tone deaf ad, but most of the descriptions I’m seeing in English are pretending it’s a defense of fascism when it’s not. She’s clearly saying she’s accused of fascism but that the policies listed in the ad (which most would-be translators skip) are democratic. — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) March 18, 2019

All our international followers see is a picture of Ayelet Shaked and the word "FASCISM". pic.twitter.com/NzSxSR9399 — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) March 18, 2019

The ad may have succeeded in creating publicity for her upstart political party, New Right, but as Haaretz explained, “an unintended side effect has been to leave thousands of viewers overseas confused and stunned after viewing the ad.” And that may be an understatement.

“I don’t get it. Is she trying to say that she’s a fascist? Or she’s not a fascist?” one Twitter user inquired.

I don’t get it. Is she trying to say that she’s a fascist? Or she’s not a fascist? — Rumble Rumble (@shoomoz) March 19, 2019

“At least she's honest,” read another tweet.

at least she's honest — Käptn Kook (@KaeptnKook) March 19, 2019

Even those who understood the intention of the ad had a hard time comprehending the advert’s logic.

“I’m afraid it looks very much like she’s saying ‘that which our enemies label as fascism, I call democracy,’” one Twitter user mused.

Yeah I'm afraid it looks very much like she's saying "that which our enemies label as fascism, I call democracy" — We need to talk about Caoimhín. (@ChickenCaoimh) March 18, 2019

“I think what the ad is trying to say is that all those elements being called out are in fact the ingredients for true democracy. That’s the concept. But the execution is so bungled that it comes off as if she's actually in favor of fascism,” remarked another netizen.

I think she actually may be in favor of fascism. — Lefty-Desiree McLeftyFace (@TinaDesireeBerg) March 18, 2019

Shaked is no stranger to controversy. She found herself in hot water after she advocated that the mothers of Palestinian militants should be killed.

“They should go, as should the physical homes in which they raised the snakes. Otherwise, more little snakes will be raised there,” she reportedly said in 2002.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!