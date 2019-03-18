1 Indian soldier killed, 4 wounded after Pakistan shellings in Kashmir – reports

An Indian soldier was killed and four others were wounded after Pakistan shelled targets along the Line of Control (LoC), local media has reported, provoking retaliation from the Indian military.

The incident occurred along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday.

“A soldier was killed and four others injured when Pakistan initiated [an] unprovoked ceasefire violation around 5.30am today. The Indian Army retaliated effectively,” a defense official told The Times of India.

Border skirmishes have flared up since the Indian air force attacked a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist camp in Balakot on February 26, following the Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian military personnel were killed.

