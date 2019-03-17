St. Patrick’s Day: From Japan to Africa to US and ‘space’, world goes green (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

With St Patrick’s Day falling on a Sunday this year, Irish and non-Irish alike have been given a whole weekend to get fully “involved” in the festivities. RT brings you some of the best Paddy’s Day action from around the globe.

Most Irish will scoff at the cliché of drinking beer that’s been dyed green. However, when it comes to illuminating iconic buildings, they can’t get enough. This year, even Ethiopia has got involved, with 2019 marking the first time the rock-hewn Bete Giyorgis church in Lalibela has been turned green as part of the Global Greening initiative.

This Irish in Chicago have no such scruples about what can and can’t be green on March 17, with its river once again pumped with green goo to give it that wonderful radioactive glow.

Yes, we Chicagoans dye our river green every St Patrick’s Day. pic.twitter.com/BGHspRImMn — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) March 17, 2019

In honor of St. Patrick's Day, Chicago turned the Chicago River green 🍀🌊 pic.twitter.com/jfE0puOacr — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) March 17, 2019

Visiting the Windy City on Saturday was controversial Irish MMA star Conor McGregor, who joined a surprised Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the head of its parade. The Notorious also found time to ride the plumbers float blasting the Backstreet Boys, before shipping up to Boston to psych up the Bruins hockey team.

At the front of Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade are Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Sen. Dick Durbin, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and... Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/CbNOCzzQ9u — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) March 16, 2019

Former plumber Connor McGregor rode the plumbers float today at Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.



Fookin Legend. pic.twitter.com/jagZBYrlHk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 16, 2019

Those hoping to catch the parade in Dingle, County Kerry in Ireland’s southwest had to be up very early in order to catch its pre-dawn march at 6am. Officially the earliest parade in Ireland, the tradition dates back to the 1880s when the ruling British authorities banned marching during daylight hours in a bid to prevent militant agrarianism.

The evocative sounds of the fife & drum echoing through the dark streets of Dingle - Ireland’s earliest St. Patrick’s Day parade 6am



Tradition dates to the Land War of 1880s when marching was banned between sunrise and sunset, so the people of Dingle came out before daybreak. pic.twitter.com/kLpjOL2wGk — Seán Mac an tSíthigh (@Buailtin) March 17, 2019

It’s not all party when it comes to St. Paddy’s Day though. US troops stationed in Japan took the opportunity to show their strength by hurling a massive “Blarney Stone,” seemingly unaware that one needs to actually kiss the rock in order gain the much sought after “gift of the gab.”

Sláinte! Happy #StPatricksDay!



We don’t typically think of physical fitness on this day of celebration, but this Marine put his strength to the test by hurling the "Blarney Stone" during a St. Patrick’s Day competition in Japan. #KnowYourMilpic.twitter.com/HmJBrkLepm — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) March 17, 2019

And what about the Irish love for a good sing-song? Irish-American actor and Brooklyn native Malachy McCourt was spotted serenading Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a folk classic on the streets of New York.

.@AOC got serenaded by Irish American actor Malachy McCourt just in time for St. Patrick’s Day pic.twitter.com/dAxPclHLVC — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 16, 2019

Even NASA got in on the spirit of the Irish with a video showing that celebrating St Patrick’s Day is truly out of this world

Is there a pot of gold at the end of a green aurora? We're not sure, but these green lights are perfect for the #StPatricksDay holiday: https://t.co/vdxQ9QmhORpic.twitter.com/vUKHMBSOjj — NASA (@NASA) March 17, 2019

