At least 1 Israeli killed & 2 wounded in Palestinian attack in occupied West Bank

A shooting carried out by a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank has left at least one Israeli dead and two others wounded. The suspect is currently on the run from the IDF.

The attack began when a Palestinian grabbed a gun from an Israeli near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank and then shot him. The Palestinian then reportedly shot another man, stole his car, and fled the scene. He later opened fire at a bus stop, wounding a third person.

The IDF said in a statement that they were searching for the gunman.

The incident comes after two Israeli soldiers stationed in the West Bank were injured in a car ramming attack in early March. Two of the suspects were shot and killed by Israeli forces, and a third was wounded, according the military.

Tensions between Israel and Palestinians have been on the rise in recent months – 189 Palestinians were killed and 6,100 more were wounded during the ‘Great March of the Return’, a protest movement that snowballed at the border between Israel and Gaza in March 2018. In an unusual first, the US State Department decided in March to stop using the term “occupied” when referring to Palestinian lands seized by Israel, including the Golan Heights, the West Bank, and Gaza.

Also on rt.com US report drops references to ‘occupation’ of Palestine, now it’s ‘Israeli-controlled’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!