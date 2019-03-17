HomeWorld News

New Zealand PM’s office received gunman ‘manifesto’ minutes before massacre

Published time: 17 Mar, 2019 06:57
The gunman suspected of killing 50 people in two New Zealand mosques sent his manifesto to state authorities just minutes before the shooting, PM Jacinda Ardern said, but “no specific details” were included.

The prime minister said she was among over 30 others who received the mailed manifesto just nine minutes before the tragedy unfolded. “It did not include a location, it did not include specific details,” she told reporters on Sunday.

Ardern added that the mail was transferred to the security services within two minutes after it was received.

