At least 42 dead in devastating deluge in Indonesian province (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Published time: 17 Mar, 2019 02:19
© Twitter / Jayapura Regional Police
At least 42 people have died and 21 have been injured in a severe flash flooding that hit Indonesia's Papua province. People, vehicles and homes were swept away by torrents of water, as roads turned into rivers overnight.

Disconcerting photos and footage have been coming from Indonesia's Sentani area in Jayapura Regency in Papua province, showing streets submerged with logs and debris floating in the water.

Officials confirmed Saturday that at least 42 people have been killed and a further 21 badly injured. The Country's National Disaster Agency (BNPB) reported that the flash floods have caused many casualties and expansive damage to the nine villages in the Sentani area.

Footage posted by the BNPB shows a small aircraft being badly damaged as people gather outside.

At least one car was washed away by the deluge and three bridges have sustained heavy damage, spokesman for the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, tweeted.

Sevral residents were dragged away by the flood water as it ripped through villages, he said.

The flooding triggered mudslides, making the roads almost impassable.

While the water levels have since receded, the authorities are still assessing the damage. 

