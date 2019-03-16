Aussie Senator gets EGGED after comments blaming Muslims for NZ mosque shooting (VIDEO)

A teenage protester has egged the Australian senator under fire for his recent statement lashing out at Muslim immigration as a reason behind Friday’s mass shooting in New Zealand.

Queensland Senator Fraser Anning made the controversial statement after 49 people were killed and more than 40 injured at two Christchurch mosques on Friday. Stating that he was opposed to “any form of violence,” Anning claimed that the atrocity highlighted the “growing fear over an increasing Muslim presence,” in both New Zealand and Australia. The comment prompted an avalanche of criticism.

At his Saturday press conference in Melbourne, a young protester attacked him with an egg.

Footage of the incident shows the teen standing quietly beside the politician. He then pulls up his cellphone before slapping the egg on the back of Anning’s head. The senator then turns to the young man before swinging two punches at his face. The teen is then tackled to the ground and held in a headlock while Anning is led away. People can be heard saying “pick him up and get him out,” and “get the cops.”

Someone has just slapped an egg on the back of Australian Senator Fraser Anning's head, who immediately turned around and punched him in the face. The same Senator who blamed Muslim Immigrants for #NewZealandTerroristAttack#Christchurchpic.twitter.com/srRTywhRmm — Asim Ali (@AsimNa82) March 16, 2019

I didn’t know how much I needed to see an egg getting cracked on Fraser Anning’s head until I did. An Australian Hero. pic.twitter.com/Thw4WJkWDT — بهجت (@falasteezy) March 16, 2019

This has to stop. Violence and hate has no place in the wake of the Christchurch tragedy. A 17 year old protestor hit, kicked and jumped on, after egging @fraser_anningpic.twitter.com/TnX9XdBXQr — deborah knight (@deborah_knight) March 16, 2019

The teenager was arrested by police but has since been released without charge.

UPDATE: The boy who egged disgraced Senator Fraser Anning has been released by @VictoriaPolice without charge. @7NewsMelbourne — Kristy Mayr (@KristyMayr7) March 16, 2019

Since the incident, support for the boy has flooded in on social media, with many hailing him a “hero” and calling for him to be given awards and medals for his actions.

If I was the police I would have let him go and thanked him for doing God’s work — henok (@sarah48857498) March 16, 2019

Shouldn’t that read ‘deserves a citizens medal’...? — Pete (@petefire) March 16, 2019

What egg? It was a fake egg and the senator is malingering! :p lol — Persian Rose 🇺🇸🇮🇷🏳️ (@PersianRose1) March 16, 2019

Others questioned why it was just the boy who was arrested by police, highlighting Anning immediately punching the teen and the way he was handled by Anning’s supporters after the incident.

“Funny, it was only yesterday Fraser Anning said he against all forms of violence. What a difference an egg makes,” one Twitter user wrote.

A Teenage Boy was punched in the face twice by a 69 year old Senator, violently tackled by 5-6 supporters of the Senator, held in a choke hold whilst the Senator tried to stomp on him, after he cracked an egg on the Senator whilst he was being interviewed about extremist views. — B (@unenergy) March 16, 2019

There needs to be serious questions to the Victorian Police about why only the teen was taken away for questioning — Brian MacNamara (@BMac_TLDR) March 16, 2019

Funny, it was only yesterday Fraser Anning said he against all forms of violence. What a difference an egg makes. — Dead Parrot Society (@MyFirstCousin) March 16, 2019

