Record-breaking Facebook & Instagram outage sparks Twitter meme frenzy

Netizens from all parts of the world have taken to Twitter to complain about their inability to log into Instagram or Facebook, as both social networks have been down with an unknown technical glitch for more than eight hours.

In what is believed to be the longest outage ever suffered by Facebook and Instagram, which is also owned by the social media giant, users either have been unable to access the platforms, or use certain essential functions such as leaving comments or uploading photos.

When both Facebook and Instagram are down but Twitter is working.#facebookdownpic.twitter.com/YnBBqmM4v8 — ; (@yomnagamalalden) March 13, 2019

According to the Down Detector, Facebook has been plagued by some unknown problems since 12.01 PM Wednesday (ET). While Facebook acknowledged on Twitter that it was aware of the issue and was scrambling to resolve it "as soon as possible," full access to the platform has not been restored even after eight hours of work.

"I can't comment, even on my own thread, or post. I'm getting no new notifications after 20hrs. In North West Montana," a frustrated FB user wrote.

READ MORE: Facebook briefly takes down Elizabeth Warren's ads on breaking up Facebook

"Is facebook game over? Down for 8 hours already. What is the stock price of facebook today? XD" another quipped.

"I've logged in IG but all my stories and pics are gone :(" a user wrote on the Down Detector.

The outages have impacted different parts of the world, from the US, parts of Latin America, the Philippines to the UK, India, Canada, Turkey and others.

While the outage has left many netizens unnerved to the point of almost converting to Snapchat, chaos and panic caused by the Instagram and Facebook withdrawal saw Twitter, the last social media bastion standing, awash with memes.

With both Facebook and Instagram unresponsive, fully or partially, Twitter has emerged as the only winner from the hellscape that is modern life without social media access.

Avid Instagram and Facebook followers looking to slake the deprivation served to bump up Twitter user numbers.

Jokes aside, the outage apparently had trigged some real withdrawal symptoms in social media addicts frantically refreshing their pages.

Me thinking about all the fire memes that i was not able to repost today #FacebookDownpic.twitter.com/PFXAJc1KcY — Jorge (@JAF90) March 14, 2019

Correct me if I’m wrong, but I think today has been the longest/worst outage in the history of Facebook/Instagram! It’s driving me crazy!!! Really affecting my work!! #FacebookDown#InstagramDown#WhatsAppDown — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) March 13, 2019

Some pointed to the ironic coincidence: the woes that befell Facebook and Instagram mark exactly 30 years since the Internet was created.

It’s the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web, and Facebook and Instagram are down. Happy anniversary. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 14, 2019

Others used the outage as a case against monopolies, of which Facebook is a prime example.

Oculus is also down (owned by Facebook). Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp still not working properly. 7 hours in.



"Other users noted that attempting to use Facebook to sign into apps like Tinder or Spotify wasn’t working either."



Monopolies SUCK.#FacebookDown#instagramdown — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 13, 2019

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp all down at the same time. Is anyone talking about the weakness of monopolies? How on earth are all these things on the same backbone? — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 13, 2019 v

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!