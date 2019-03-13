Dying alone: RT documentary tracks Japan’s epidemic of undiscovered deaths
Emerging as early as the 1980s, kodokushi, or “lonely deaths” are becoming a serious problem in Japan, with an estimated three men dying alone every hour. The bodies are sometimes not found for months.
A new RT documentary follows the specialists taking up the gruesome task of cleaning apartments where the bodies are eventually discovered, figures who have a unique insight into the phenomena.
While the companies involved in the work are making a profit, one cleaner describes gathering the deceased’s physical possessions as a “spiritual” way of saying goodbye, allowing the lonely men and women to at least leave someone with their memory.
