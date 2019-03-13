Many children feared dead, trapped as school building collapses in Nigeria (WATCH LIVE)
The collapse happened at roughly 10am local time on Wednesday. Initial reports indicate that at least 10 children have been pulled from the rubble so far as rescue workers scramble to save lives. Many more are feared dead.
BREAKING NEWS!!!— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) March 13, 2019
Ongoing rescue operations by the Lagos State Rescue Unit at the collapsed building at Ita-faji, Lagos Island. #LRU#LASGpic.twitter.com/LtW2pfxybT
Hundreds of concerned residents flooded the area in the immediate aftermath of the collapse as rescue workers began removing rubble.
"It is believed that many people including children are currently trapped in the building," Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency, said as cited by Reuters.
The building contained residential apartments on the other two floors, and the cause of the collapse remains unclear.
