Many children feared dead, trapped as school building collapses in Nigeria (WATCH LIVE)

A three-story building collapsed on a primary school in Lagos, Nigeria shortly after the day’s classes had begun, sparking fears that many children were killed or are trapped beneath the rubble.

The collapse happened at roughly 10am local time on Wednesday. Initial reports indicate that at least 10 children have been pulled from the rubble so far as rescue workers scramble to save lives. Many more are feared dead.

Ongoing rescue operations by the Lagos State Rescue Unit at the collapsed building at Ita-faji, Lagos Island.

Hundreds of concerned residents flooded the area in the immediate aftermath of the collapse as rescue workers began removing rubble.

"It is believed that many people including children are currently trapped in the building," Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency, said as cited by Reuters.

The building contained residential apartments on the other two floors, and the cause of the collapse remains unclear.

