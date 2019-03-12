Tel-Aviv-bound Norwegian Boeing 737 diverted mid-air as more European states shut airspace to jet
HomeWorld News

Tel-Aviv-bound Norwegian Boeing 737 diverted mid-air as more European states shut airspace to jet

Published time: 12 Mar, 2019 15:53 Edited time: 12 Mar, 2019 16:54
Get short URL
Tel-Aviv-bound Norwegian Boeing 737 diverted mid-air as more European states shut airspace to jet
FILE PHOTO: Norwegian Air planes at Stockholm Arlanda Airport ©  Reuters / Johan Nilsson / TT News Agency
As the troubled Boeing 737 MAX jets are being diverted in European skies, with nations shutting airspace over the deadly crash in Ethiopia one by one, an Israeli-bound Norwegian Airlines plane was forced to return to Stockholm.

Data from tracker website Flightradar24 shows that Norwegian flight DY4545 got as far as Romania before the plane was diverted back to Stockholm Arlanda Airport. The U-turn coincided with an announcement by Norwegian Airlines that it was suspending all Boeing 737 MAX 8 flights following the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday – the second disaster involving the new Boeing jet in the last six months.

Also on rt.com Troubled Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes banned from UK airspace

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies