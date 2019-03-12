Tel-Aviv-bound Norwegian Boeing 737 diverted mid-air as more European states shut airspace to jet
Published time: 12 Mar, 2019 15:53 Edited time: 12 Mar, 2019 16:54
As the troubled Boeing 737 MAX jets are being diverted in European skies, with nations shutting airspace over the deadly crash in Ethiopia one by one, an Israeli-bound Norwegian Airlines plane was forced to return to Stockholm.
Data from tracker website Flightradar24 shows that Norwegian flight DY4545 got as far as Romania before the plane was diverted back to Stockholm Arlanda Airport. The U-turn coincided with an announcement by Norwegian Airlines that it was suspending all Boeing 737 MAX 8 flights following the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday – the second disaster involving the new Boeing jet in the last six months.
🇳🇴 Norwegian DY4545 pic.twitter.com/QFndfHCefp— CivMilAir ✈ (@CivMilAir) March 12, 2019
#DY4545 turning around as well. https://t.co/pT98uv1ksapic.twitter.com/fufDpmTdKd— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 12, 2019
Also on rt.com Troubled Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes banned from UK airspace
DETAILS TO FOLLOW