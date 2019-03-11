Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor calls for Indian & Pakistani ARMIES to ‘join hands’ against terrorism

Known for pushing for peace between the two nations, Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor is calling for India and Pakistan to jointly root out terrorism – going as far as to suggest the Pakistani forces could do it behind their PM’s back.

Writing from a hospital in New York where he is currently recovering from a medical procedure, the outspoken actor followed up on comments he made in a recent interview where he implied that the Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, was not taking adequate steps to curb terrorism in the country.

Agree with @arunjaitley If Pakistan truly wants to root out terrorism as they say so,they should join hands with India to do so. We and you have nothing against our respective civilians. If Imran cannot, Pakistan Army or ISI should do it. Think! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 10, 2019

The comment has sparked controversy not only for suggesting the rival nations spilling each other’s blood on the Kashmir border put down their weapons and hold hands, but also for the implication that the Pakistani military or intelligence services do what Khan can’t. This led many to see the tweet less as a call for peace and more as an underhanded jibe at the Pakistani leader.

The tweet sparked a torrent of comments from people far more skeptical about the prospect of the two sides putting aside their differences to root out terrorism. Others saw Kapoor’s proposition as tacit support for the Indian government’s accusation that Pakistan allows terrorists to operate and train on its territory.

Our PM and Armed Forces have categorically told the whole world for millions of times that we are ready for the mutual investigation regarding pulwama. It is your govt and forces who do not come forward in this everytime, instead accelerate war.

You THINK Mr. @chintskap — Muhammad Wamiq Ansari (@doctorsahab_edu) March 10, 2019

It's your Govt. Who always steps back. Take examoke from ongoing situation. We are fighting against terrorism since the first terror attack. And @ImranKhanPTI CAN DO IT and he is DOING IT. Pakistani nation, Army and Govt are always united and on front to fight against terrorism. — GulRukh Yousafzai (@megulrukhay) March 10, 2019

If Kapoor’s call was sincere, it certainly seems to have backfired. With emotions still running high from the Kashmir conflict, the polarized commenters on both sides reacted negatively. Many in India rejected calls for peace with the enemy, while those supporting Islamabad said that it is New Delhi which needs to take the fight on terror seriously rather than using the issue to score political points ahead of the general elections in May.

These lessions all over , india have to take over on pakistan because their politicians can not handle the problems of civilians. Except unable to deliver veggies like tamoto. So now india have take control on pakistan and solve their problems. #Pakistan#civilproblems#India — M K (@Mukeshdwr) March 10, 2019

PAKISTAN'S leadership made clear by offering joint investigation to India. This proves willingness.On other hand it is clear that war hype is being promoted for political gains in coming election. Even a fifth grade child can see it,so can you Rishi sb. — Staygreen (@staygreentechpk) March 10, 2019

Keep aside Pulwama, what did Pakistan do with Mumbai terror attackers?

-Kasab's identity was confirmed by Pakistan

-Pakistan has thrice rejected voice samples of Mumbai attack handlers. Why did Pak reject if it was not involved?

Only talks & no action isn't peace, it is bullshit — khoob bhalo (@vikasmishra436) March 10, 2019

The narrative that Pakistan is soft on terror is notably not one that the country’s authorities share with India and other world powers. After terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed a car-bombing which left 44 Indian soldiers dead earlier this year, New Delhi accused Islamabad of allowing the terrorists to operate on its territory. The Indian government used this accusation to justify the cross-border bombing which sparked the recent round of conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Pakistan has firmly denied it has any links to the pro-Pakistan separatist organization that carried out the bombing, and repeatedly stated its conviction to fighting terror.

