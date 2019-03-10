HomeWorld News

Fractures, bruises & cuts: 30+ injured in severe turbulence on Turkish Airlines flight to New York

Published time: 10 Mar, 2019 02:24
Get short URL
Fractures, bruises & cuts: 30+ injured in severe turbulence on Turkish Airlines flight to New York
© Instagram / Turkish Airlines
Dozens of passengers have suffered various injuries after a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to New York experienced extreme turbulence on landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport, city authorities have said.

Just forty-five minutes before the end of the Boeing 777-300's transatlantic journey, on approach to New York’s JFK, Turkish Airlines flight 001 experienced some unexpected turmoil, which allegedly sent passengers flying through the cabin.

Although the flight landed safely at 5:30pm local time, at least thirty-two people were injured in the mid-air mayhem, New York Fire Department said. Most passengers suffered bumps and bruises but a few people were sent to a hospital, authorities said, noting that at least one person had a broken leg.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies