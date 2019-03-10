Fractures, bruises & cuts: 30+ injured in severe turbulence on Turkish Airlines flight to New York

Dozens of passengers have suffered various injuries after a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to New York experienced extreme turbulence on landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport, city authorities have said.

Just forty-five minutes before the end of the Boeing 777-300's transatlantic journey, on approach to New York’s JFK, Turkish Airlines flight 001 experienced some unexpected turmoil, which allegedly sent passengers flying through the cabin.

FDNY: up to 32 patients being treated at JFK. FAA: Turkish Airlines Flight 1, Boeing 777, landed safely at 5:35 p.m. after declaring aemergency and reporting that several passengers were injured when the aircraft encountered turbulence. @NY1pic.twitter.com/q9QedSMQQc — Van Tieu (@Van_Tieu) March 10, 2019

Although the flight landed safely at 5:30pm local time, at least thirty-two people were injured in the mid-air mayhem, New York Fire Department said. Most passengers suffered bumps and bruises but a few people were sent to a hospital, authorities said, noting that at least one person had a broken leg.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!