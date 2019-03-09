WATCH Yellow Vests reinvigorate campaign with flashmob at Paris airport

French Yellow Vest protesters staged a flashmob at Charles de Gaulle airport Saturday in an attempt to reinvigorate protests against the government’s economic policies, in particular, the privatization of the airport.

Footage posted to social media from inside the airport shows dozens of Yellow Vests making their way through the airport’s Terminal 1 before occupying its food court. Holding banners that read “Those who sell France are traitors” and “ADP selling = betrayal,” the protest specifically targeted the privatization efforts of Aéroports de Paris (ADP).

Flashmob des gilets jaunes à l'aéroport de #Roissy Terminal 1 ce midi, opposés à la privatisation #AéroportsdeParis. Si vous voulez en savoir plus, c'est sur @RFI que ça se passe 📻 pic.twitter.com/9LJKQKR01r — Manon (@manon_leterq) March 9, 2019

Flash mob de gilets jaunes à Roissy contre « la privatisation ADP »#AFPpic.twitter.com/WjvFZFM59f — Wafaa Essalhi (@wa_faa) March 9, 2019

Yellow vest flashmob occupies the food court at CDG to halt the privatization of Aeroports de Paris pic.twitter.com/PikZkqK8lI — Rob Cox (@rob1cox) March 9, 2019

Initially started as a protest against rising fuel costs, the Yellow Vest movement has morphed to include wider discontent against economic polities of President Emmanuel Macron that they say favor rich and big business. One such reform involves the multi-billion euro sell-off by the French state of its 50.6 percent stake in ADP, which runs the capital’s three main airports.

Now in its 17th consecutive week of Saturday protests, the flashmob is one of several new types of action being implemented by the Yellow Vest movement to reinvigorate their campaign. Recent weeks have seen dwindling numbers amid regular clashes between some protesters and police.

At its peak in November, Yellow Vest actions were attracting some 282,000 citizens across the country. Last week’s action, however, just attracted 39,300 demonstrators nationwide.

