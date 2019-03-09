HomeWorld News

WATCH Yellow Vests reinvigorate campaign with flashmob at Paris airport

Published time: 9 Mar, 2019 17:08
Get short URL
WATCH Yellow Vests reinvigorate campaign with flashmob at Paris airport
Yellow vests at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, near Paris, on March 9, 2019 © AFP / Lucas Barioulet
French Yellow Vest protesters staged a flashmob at Charles de Gaulle airport Saturday in an attempt to reinvigorate protests against the government’s economic policies, in particular, the privatization of the airport.

Footage posted to social media from inside the airport shows dozens of Yellow Vests making their way through the airport’s Terminal 1 before occupying its food court. Holding banners that read “Those who sell France are traitors” and “ADP selling = betrayal,” the protest specifically targeted the privatization efforts of Aéroports de Paris (ADP).

Initially started as a protest against rising fuel costs, the Yellow Vest movement has morphed to include wider discontent against economic polities of President Emmanuel Macron that they say favor rich and big business. One such reform involves the multi-billion euro sell-off by the French state of its 50.6 percent stake in ADP, which runs the capital’s three main airports.

© AFP / Lucas Barioulet
© AFP / Lucas Barioulet
© AFP / Lucas Barioulet

Now in its 17th consecutive week of Saturday protests, the flashmob is one of several new types of action being implemented by the Yellow Vest movement to reinvigorate their campaign. Recent weeks have seen dwindling numbers amid regular clashes between some protesters and police.

Also on rt.com UN human rights rep demands ‘full investigation’ on France's ‘excessive force’ against Yellow Vests

At its peak in November, Yellow Vest actions were attracting some 282,000 citizens across the country. Last week’s action, however, just attracted 39,300 demonstrators nationwide.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies