China’s Xi Jinping to make state visit to Russia this year – foreign minister

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit Russia later this year to meet his counterpart Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters, describing the strategic ties between Moscow and Beijing as exemplary.

Relations between Russia and China have already become a model of cooperation between major world powers, Yi noted, expressing hope that the bilateral ties will enter a “new stage.”

Xi and Putin have developed a close relationship over the years, sharing similar stances on world affairs, with each having repeatedly voiced concerns at the erosion of international law and Washington’s unilateralism. The Russian leader invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Russia as the guest of honor at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June.

“Chinese President Xi Jinping is preparing to make a state visit to Russia,” Yi confirmed. “This year, Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.”

Xi Jinping made his last state visit to Russia in July 2017, while Putin visited Beijing in June 2018. They also take every opportunity to discuss global issues when they meet on the sidelines of various international forums.

