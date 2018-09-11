Putin & Xi cook pancakes, devour them with Russian caviar and vodka (VIDEO)
Xi is visiting Russia’s far eastern city of Vladivostok, where an international economic forum is taking place. Taking a break from talks, the Russian president and his Chinese counterpart put on aprons and each cooked a Russian-style pancake called ‘blin’.
Xi noticeably proved to be a more careful food craftsman, making a rounder piece of pastry. The two leaders then consumed their creations the Russian way: wrapping some caviar in them and eating them with a shot of vodka.
Путин и Си испекли по блину: Президент России и глава Китая вышли на Улицу Дальнего Востока pic.twitter.com/mKrBlyMzLh— Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) September 11, 2018
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!