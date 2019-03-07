Grenade injures 18 in India’s part of Kashmir amid spike in tensions with Pakistan

At least 18 people were reported injured on Thursday by a grenade explosion at a bus stand in the city of Jammu, one of the biggest in the Indian-controlled part of the disputed region of Kashmir.

The grenade reportedly went off under a bus, with the explosion producing a lot of shrapnel flying inside the vehicle. It shattered the windows of the bus and several other vehicles parked nearby, according to local media.

“It seems that the grenade was brought from outside and rolled under the bus. It has caused injuries to approximately 18 people, all shifted to hospital,” MK Sinha, the city police chief, said.

Also on rt.com Kashmir flare-up continues: India reports ‘heavy’ shelling, Pakistan vows to fend off ‘aggression’

The injured people were taken to Jammu’s Government Medical College and Hospital, with one patient reportedly in critical condition. Police cordoned off the scene of the incident.

“The attack was clearly intended to disturb the state’s internal peace. We are collecting evidence and an investigation is underway. No suspect has been taken into custody yet,” Sinha said.

Kashmir has been disputed by India and Pakistan since Britain partitioned its colony in 1947. Last week, there was a major flare-up between the two nuclear-armed nations after India launched an air raid into Pakistani territory to bomb a suspected camp of a terrorist group responsible for a deadly suicide bombing in February. The next day, Pakistan sent warplanes to attack targets on the Indian side as a show of force, resulting in the first direct air engagement since the 1971 war.

Also on rt.com Coverage of India-Pakistan crisis by mainstream media is strangely objective. What's going on?

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!