Is Holocaust-themed game educational or exploiting tragedy for cash? (DEBATE)

An interactive game based on the Holocaust is raising eyebrows in Greece, prompting debate on whether historical tragedies are an appropriate subject for entertainment.

Taking on a topic as heavy as Schindler’s List isn’t just about entertainment, it also serves as a way to teach new generations about the events of the Holocaust, argues activist Brandon Straka.

Olivier Rafowicz, an adviser to the Jewish Community in France, on the other hand, suggests that monetizing the painful memories does more to degrade than preserve them. While films, books and even video-games have taken-up the touchy subject, RT panelists debate the shifting line between history and exploitation.