'Radicalized’ French inmate brutally stabs two prison guards

Published time: 5 Mar, 2019 17:46
France’s anti-terrorist unit is investigating a stabbing incident in the northwest of the country, in which a “radicalized” inmate attacked two prison guards.

The prisoner had been with his wife in a visiting room at the high-security facility on Tuesday when the 27-year-old stabbed two guards with a ceramic knife, shouting “Allahu Akbar,” prison staff told AFP. The prisoner then retreated into another room and locked himself in with his wife, beginning a standoff with police lasting several hours.

It was truly a murder attempt. There was blood everywhere. The family-visiting unit was a battle scene,” a member of the prison staff said. Despite the apparent severity of the attack, the victims’ injuries turned out to be non-life threatening, and no hostages have been taken.

Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet said that there was “no doubt about the terrorist nature of the attack,” and that the inmate was known as an adherent of radical Islam. Police sources suggest he was radicalized in prison in 2010.

Unconfirmed reports from local news sources say that he has claimed the attack for ISIS, and announced his intent to “die like a martyr.

The prisoner is currently serving a 30-year sentence for armed robbery, fatal kidnapping and “glorifying terrorism.” According to local media, the man was in jail in connection with the death of an 89-year-old holocaust survivor.

