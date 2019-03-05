HomeWorld News

Pakistan's Navy claims it prevented Indian submarine from entering its waters (VIDEO)

Published time: 5 Mar, 2019 08:59 Edited time: 5 Mar, 2019 09:33
Get short URL
Pakistan's Navy claims it prevented Indian submarine from entering its waters (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO. The INS Kalvari Scorpene-class submarine. © INDIAN NAVY via AFP
The Pakistani Navy has prevented an Indian submarine from sneaking into its waters, a spokesman has reported. The ship was detected and forced to retreat, he said.

The Navy released purported footage of the intercepted submarine, shown moving with its periscopes over the water surface.

The statement said the Navy didn’t engage the submarine, but was proud of its success in detecting it despite India’s large investment in modern submarine technology.

This great feat is a testament of the Pakistan Navy's superior skills. The Navy will keep defending Pakistan's naval border. The force has the capability to respond to any aggression.

The Pakistani Navy said the interception of the submarine was the second one since 2016.

The incident comes a week after a major flare-up between India and Pakistan, decades-old regional rivals. India triggered the escalation by using warplanes to attack a suspected terrorist camp in Pakistani territory, retaliating for an earlier attack on its troops. Pakistan responded with a demonstration of force the next day, conducting attacks on targets in the Indian-controlled part of the disputed region of Kashmir. In the ensuing dogfight, India lost one fighter jet and claims to have shot down one of Pakistan’s.

Also on rt.com Coverage of India-Pakistan crisis by mainstream media is strangely objective. What's going on?

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies