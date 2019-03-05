Pakistan's Navy claims it prevented Indian submarine from entering its waters (VIDEO)

The Pakistani Navy has prevented an Indian submarine from sneaking into its waters, a spokesman has reported. The ship was detected and forced to retreat, he said.

The Navy released purported footage of the intercepted submarine, shown moving with its periscopes over the water surface.

Coordinates on the footage released by the Pakistan Navy on March 5 of an Indian submarine trying to intrude into Pakistani waters shows it being south of the Balochistan coast



Footage from March 4, 2035 hrs

Coordinates 23:45:13N, 63:00:36E pic.twitter.com/8yH9ggqOVp — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) March 5, 2019

The statement said the Navy didn’t engage the submarine, but was proud of its success in detecting it despite India’s large investment in modern submarine technology.

This great feat is a testament of the Pakistan Navy's superior skills. The Navy will keep defending Pakistan's naval border. The force has the capability to respond to any aggression.

The Pakistani Navy said the interception of the submarine was the second one since 2016.

The incident comes a week after a major flare-up between India and Pakistan, decades-old regional rivals. India triggered the escalation by using warplanes to attack a suspected terrorist camp in Pakistani territory, retaliating for an earlier attack on its troops. Pakistan responded with a demonstration of force the next day, conducting attacks on targets in the Indian-controlled part of the disputed region of Kashmir. In the ensuing dogfight, India lost one fighter jet and claims to have shot down one of Pakistan’s.

