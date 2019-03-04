US ‘didn’t expect resilience from Maduro’: Spain’s FM warns against ‘military-imposed democracy’

Those who organized the chaos in Venezuela likely underestimated President Nicolas Maduro, Spanish FM Josep Borrell said, apparently referring to the US as he lambasted military interventions, saying they have “never worked.”

“Perhaps, when this process began, someone behind it did not think that Maduro would be able to show resistance,” Borrell said in an interview on Spanish TV network LaSexta.

Despite international pressure by Washington and its allies, economic turmoil and violence at the border, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has managed to hold onto power. As the crisis continues with no end in sight, opposition leader and self-declared president Juan Guaido has emphasized the need to “keep all options open” in order to overthrow Maduro’s government, appealing directly to the White House which has been openly mulling military intervention.

Although Borrell was quick to recognize Guaido’s claim to the presidency following Maduro’s contested re-election, he has since been a stark opponent of resorting to military options.

“Military operations to impose democracy have never worked,” he said.

Never has an invading army installed freedom and democracy in any country.

The Spanish FM also emphasized Washington’s role in fermenting the crisis, stating that he has “no doubt” that the US has been the driving-force behind the chaos gripping the South American country since Maduro’s inauguration on January 10.

In order to avoid a possible foreign military intervention, he has called on the Venezuelan government to hold new elections as soon as possible.

While Washington’s war-hawks have made a habit of emphasizing that “all options are on the table” with regard to Venezuela, US special envoy Elliott Abrams stated earlier in the month his government would limit itself to economic and diplomatic strategies for the time being.

