Close encounter at 35,000ft: Passenger films plane coming right for him in terrifying VIDEO

Published time: 1 Mar, 2019 13:22 Edited time: 1 Mar, 2019 13:44
FILE PHOTO ©  REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A passenger on board an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Lisbon got quite the fright when, staring blankly out the window, he saw an oncoming passenger jet bearing right down on him, 35,000 feet in the air.

“What constitutes a near miss?” passenger-cum-videographer William Cherry nonchalantly asked after safely landing.

Cherry claims that none of his fellow passengers noticed the oncoming jet, which thankfully veered off safely, avoiding any unnecessary panic in the process.

While it’s unclear from the video just how close the other jet came, below 29,000ft planes are ordered to maintain three horizontal miles or 1,000 vertical feet apart to avoid any disasters.

At the height the Aer Lingus jet was flying at, the separation distance is supposed to be at least five miles.

