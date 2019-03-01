Israeli govt not interested in long-lasting peace with Palestinians, fmr Israeli navy chief tells RT

Tel Aviv has no desire to seek out a peace process that will have long-term benefits for both Palestinians and Israelis, the former commander-in-chief of the Israeli navy told RT’s Sophie Shevardnadze.

Admiral Ami Ayalon, who also served as the head of Israel’s Shin Bet security service, explained to Shevardnadze why he fears that Israel is heading towards another war.

“It seems the Israeli government doesn’t have any interest in creating any kind of peace process or any kind of negotiations that will lead to a better future for the Israelis and the Palestinians,” he told the SophieCo host.

He expressed disappointment in how the Trump administration has handled the Israel-Palestine issue and mused that Washington has a poor grasp of the decades-long conflict.

“When I listen, especially to American voices during the last 20 years, they do not understand the Middle East, they do not understand Palestinians, and, if you ask me, they do not understand Israel the way I believe Israel should be,” Ayalon stated. He predicted that unfortunately, upcoming elections in Israel are unlikely to “change our political direction” for the better.

