‘Dreams & Nightmares’: Ex-Escobar lover takes on American dream in new RT Spanish show

A renowned Colombian author and journalist, better known for her love affair with drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, is joining a new RT Spanish show to learn what it takes to pursue the American dream.

Virginia Vallejo will team up with RT correspondent Nicolas Sanchez O’Donovan to take a journey across the United States, listening to stories of those who benefited from the American dream, and those who failed. Dubbed ‘USA: Dreams and Nightmares’, the show will start airing on RT Spanish in April this year.

Vallejo, a renowned Colombian journalist and actress who authored the book ‘Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar’, says the show will be free of any bias. “We will attempt to represent American reality as truthfully as possible – unlike those media outlets that are controlled by people lacking integrity,” she noted.

Virginia Vallejo has been living in the US since 2006. Vallejo was granted political asylum in 2010 after she testified against drug lords with ties to the families of top Colombian politicians.

