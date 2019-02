The Soyuz rocket has successfully launched six OneWeb satellites in the first of 21 planned launches that are to bring 650 units in orbit with the ultimate goal to provide broadband Internet to "everyone" and "everywhere."

The first group of satellites was launched from the space center in French Guiana at 21.37 GMT on Wednesday. The Russian rocket shot the payload into a low Earth orbit, with all six satellites separating on time, OneWeb's founder and chairman Greg Wyler tweeted.

OneWeb is a satellite startup founded by the American tech entrepreneur under the name WorldVu back in 2012, aiming to provide affordable high-speed Internet worldwide, including to the parts of the world with poor or no Internet access.

The maiden OneWeb launch apparently went without a hitch, with Wyler tweeting: "Perfect drop off Soyuz!!!"

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos), congratulated Wyler on the "successful start of cooperation" between OneWeb Satellites, which is the joint venture between OneWeb and Airbus, and the Russian space agency.

The ambitious mission was completed by the European launch provider Arianespace that used a Soyuz launcher to put the satellites into space.

The road to the launch was not without bumps. Last month, it was reported that specialists from Roscosmos subsidiary NPO Lavochkin discovered a crack in the Fregat upper stage, that serves as the fourth stage of the Soyuz rocket. It was feared that the flaw could have pushed back the launch, which was initially scheduled for February 19, to March or even to the next year.

Over 648 satellites will be brought into low-Earth orbit by Soyuz rockets in a series of monthly launchers agreed between Roscosmos, Arianespace and OneWeb back in 2015. Up to 36 satellites will be lifted in one payload.

OneWeb hopes to start putting its massive constellation into service as early as 2020 and be able to provide global 24-coverage to customers the following year.

